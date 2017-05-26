Senate Votes To Halt State’s Participation In Mileage Study

Connecticut lawmakers want to ensure the Department of Transportation doesn’t decide on its own to contribute to a multistate study into the possibility of taxing motorists based on the amount of miles they drive.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday in favor of legislation requiring the agency to seek approval from the General Assembly before spending any state money on studies and other activities looking into a mileage-based user fee.

The bill now awaits action in the House.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said the legislation “officially puts an end to this debate.”

The department was considering contributing $300,000 in matching funds to the Interstate 95 Corridor Coalition’s study. The group includes transportations agencies and other groups from Maine to Florida.

