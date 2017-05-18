Sandy Hook Rebuilds After Tragedy

After 2012’s horrific attack claimed the lives of 26 students and staff at Newtown’s Sandy Hook Elementary School, a grieving community debated how to move forward.

While survivors relocated temporarily to a school in neighboring Monroe, a building committee and residents considered 30 other locations in town and debated whether to raze the existing brick structure and build a new school on the same site.

“Many people opposed it because they were so traumatized and they couldn’t imagine another structure with the memory of what happened,” said Gene Rosen, who lives near the school and sheltered six of the pupils fleeing 20-year-old Adam Lanza’s gun massacre.

Designing an inviting, art-infused new school to erase the memories of that December day – and protect its pupils from a similar attack – attracted dozens of responses from architectural firms.

Julia McFadden, an associate principal at New Haven-based Svigals + Partners, said there was no road map for the firm as it prepared to present to a building committee.

“Often we’ll try to razzle-dazzle a building committee,” McFadden recalled. “We consciously decided not to do that. We couldn’t presume to know what was needed.”

Asking residents how to proceed, rather than presenting designs or models, was the first step. That resonated with the community, McFadden said. So did founder Barry Svigals’ background in sculpture, which would eventually manifest itself in a fiberglass sculpture of ducks in flight that hangs in the new school’s lobby.

The sculpture was a nod to a Sandy Hook rite of spring, the annual arrival of a mother duck who would raise her brood in the original school’s central courtyard. On “Duck Day,” students would usher the ducklings down the corridors to the outdoors. And a Branford painter, Robert Reynolds, was commissioned to create a vinyl wall covering of birds in flight for the main office.

Designing the school in harmony with the natural environment into the new school was another organizing principle. The wooden facade – two species of South American hardwood, machiche and garapa – were intended to evoke the rolling hills and forests of the area.

Local voters overwhelmingly approved Svigals’ designs in October 2013, and the state of Connecticut authorized $50 million for the project. The town hired the architects and construction manager – Milford, Massachusetts-based Consigli Construction Co. – simultaneously, as part of a fast-track process. And the completed project came in on time and on budget in just 18 months, an unusually tight schedule for a school building project, Mitchell said.

Opening in 2015, the school was recently recognized with the best-in-class-education award by CREW-CT, the organization for women in commercial real estate.

Criminal Prevention Through Environmental Design

The rural setting helped Svigals + Partners design the building with security in mind, a high priority for parents. The natural wetlands that surround the site offered a solution, with visitors crossing a footbridge spanning a rain garden in full view of the main office.

“It’s not like a fence, but it becomes a buffer that can easily be observed,” McFadden said.

A driveway loop closest to the school is restricted to service vehicles and school buses. Inside the school, multiple sequences of entry restrict visitor access.

Robert Mitchell, a local architect and chairman of the town’s public building and site commission, said the community-wide interest in the project was extraordinary. At one meeting, a parent suggested breakout spaces outside the classrooms. Mitchell’s suggestion: a pair of treehouse-like alcoves at each end of the second floor corridor, with exposed support columns resembling tree branches. The whimsical element complements the natural wood facade.

“It’s not just a school, it’s part of our healing process,” said Mitchell, whose children graduated from the school, and who lost four children in his neighborhood to Lanza’s attack. “This school couldn’t be built anywhere else in the country.”

