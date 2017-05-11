Real Estate’s Renaissance Man

Name: Daniel D. Thomas

Title: Broker

Age: 30

Experience: 12 years

Daniel D. Thomas was named one of Realtor.com’s 30 under 30 in 2015 and it’s easy to see why. In addition to being a successful real estate agent/broker, he’s also a poet, piano player, art collector, philosopher, chess player and can solver a Rubik’s cube in under 90 seconds. He’s on track to be admitted to the RE/MAX Hall of Fame in 2018. He’s also competing in the Nutmeg State Games this summer, where he’ll be participating in the 100 and the 200 meter in the master’s division. One of his goals for his family is to own a hotel, live in the penthouse and travel the world.

How did you get started in real estate while you were in college?

I needed a job. I borrowed $500 from my mother and started real estate school at 18. I had university classes and track during the day and went to real estate school at night. I always had a passion for it. After I finished real estate classes, I interviewed with Century 21 and the rest is a long trail of excitement. It was hard to get people to trust me at first, so I grew a mustache. Being 6’2” and wearing a suit every day also helped. It was easier to work with buyers than sellers. I would be up at 1 a.m. and go through every single listing on the MLS. I would build up that buyer repertoire and then I could go to a listing appointment and show them what I’d sold.

You got into the business just as the market was cresting. What was that like?

I started in real estate in September 2005 and made my first sale in April 2006. Between that April and December, I closed about $3 million in sales during my sophomore year of college. When I left for Italy my junior year, the market hadn’t crashed. When I got back, everything was dying. I was ready to adapt. The market is never bad, it’s just never good on both sides. I worked with a lot of investors, buyers and motivated sellers.

I learned how to do short sales, which was challenging because there wasn’t much information on how to do them. It’s a matter of who follows up the most; you have to call the banks every day. They might have 500 to 1,000 files on their desk, but you have to see what they need and then give it to them. There’s a sense of fulfillment of helping someone who is behind on their mortgage. I sold a $13,000 condo for an investor who had cancer and no one would take the listing because it was so cheap. It was a big burden off him. When you get a transaction like, you realize how much you can help someone. I’ve had a lot of sales like that; through no fault of their own, people need to sell and you can help.

How did you learn to solve a Rubik’s cube in under 90 seconds?

When we were engaged, my wife and I used to give each other challenges. I bought a couple of Rubik’s cubes and we had a competition to see who could solve it first. I thought it would be cool for listing presentation. As far as business goes, people ask me, “Why should I hire you?” and I pull it out and solve it and it blows everyone away. It’s kind of an icebreaker. The cubes come with instructions –the first time it takes about an hour, but you just have to practice. I’ve gone into houses, picked them up and solved them really fast – people love it.

You’ve been very successful in Bridgeport, where home prices are relatively low. Are you ever tempted to focus on higher-priced communities just a few miles to the south?

I grew up in Bridgeport. I went to school here. I’ve played basketball on every street in this city. I know it better than anyone else. There are only four or five real estate offices in Connecticut’s biggest city. Even though prices aren’t that high, these people deserve good representation. I feel like I’m the best agent in the state.

Even though I’d never say no to a big listing, it’s never been my target. I’d rather be around what I know. I think real estate is more than just the number. I don’t look at the paychecks, I just look at how much volume I can sell. If I do my job, the money will be there. I look at it as a sport; I just want to get as many scores and assists as I can.

Who is your favorite philosopher?

I really like [French philosopher and mathematician] René Descartes, who famously said, “I think, therefore I am.” Of course I like Plato and Socrates, too, but there’s something about Descartes’ main philosophy. My thought has been that when I get older and retire from real estate, I might go into teaching philosophy.

Thomas’ Five Favorite Things:

Greek mythology; huge fan Dr. J; love his demeanor King Hector of Troy; fighting for what you believe, against all odds Supernovas; hoping to live life as a bright star, and finishing with an impact The movie “Crash;” understanding the impact we have on the lives of others

