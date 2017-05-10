Pharmaceutical Company Invests Business In Windsor

SCA Pharmaceuticals, an Arkansas-based company, has announced it will move into a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Windsor.

The company plans to create approximately 361 new jobs over the next four years.

SCA manufactures injectable pharmaceuticals in ready-to-administer dosages for use at hospitals and health care facilities. The company’s mission is to help health care facilities increase efficiencies and reduce costs while improving patient care.

SCA is leasing a facility at 755 Rainbow Road in Windsor. The Department of Economic and Community Development will support the project with an $8.5 million loan for leasehold improvements and the purchase of machinery and equipment. The funding will require approval from the state Bond Commission.

SCA employs 210 people at its Little Rock, Arkansas facility.

Tags: Department of Economic and Community Development, SCA Pharmaceuticals, Windsor