Pearce Adds New Realtor To Clinton Office

Rita Findley has joined the Pearce Real Estate as residential sales agent in the Clinton office.

Findley reports to Nanette Pastore, senior vice president and managing director.

“We are delighted to have Rita join our team,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. She grew up in Meriden, and now lives in Old Saybrook, giving her familiarity with a large segment of the regional market. Her previous employment includes stints in title search and home inspection. Her expertise in related fields will ensure that her clients will be protected and assisted throughout the buying and selling process. Even her hobbies add to her appeal – she loves home decoration. We look forward to many years of Rita’s successful sales career.”

