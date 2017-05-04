New Haven Man Sentenced To Prison For Armed Robberies

A New Haven man was recently sentenced to 90 months in prison for armed robberies of a West Haven post office and a Hamden bank.

Malcom Haynes, Derrick White and Howard Bookert and another man drove in White’s car to the Allington Post Office at 75 Farwell Ave. in West Haven on the morning of April 21, 2016. Haynes was armed with a .22 caliber rifle, and entered the post office with White and Bookert, robbing the post office of approximately $491, according court documents and statements.

Later in the afternoon on the same day, the four individuals drove to a Wells Fargo branch at 1647 Whitney Ave. in Hamden, robbing approximately $9.297 from the bank. During the robbery, the other man carried what appeared to be a small, black semi-automatic pistol.

White and Bookert were apprehended in New Haven later that day. On that date, investigators also recovered the firearm that Haynes used during the robberies, which Haynes had hidden in a plastic garbage bag behind a house in New Haven. Haynes was arrested on May 23, 2016. The three defendants have been detained since their arrests.

Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery of a postal employee and one count of armed bank robbery on Feb. 2, 2017.

White and Bookert, both of Hamden, previously pleaded guilty and await sentencing. The fourth man was charged by the state.

Tags: Allington Post Office, armed robbery, bank robberies, Wells Fargo