Best In Marketing Awards

NEFMA Celebrates Top Financial Marketing Campaigns

May 15, 2017

The New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA) hosted the Best in Marketing Awards this year at Boston Marriott Burlington, where hundreds of bankers and agency partners gathered from all over the region.
The awards dinner on March 16 feted winners in a variety of categories, including social media campaigns, print ads, radio spots, television commercials and alternative marketing techniques.
Drawing from hundreds of submissions, the judges – Olivier F. Raoust Sr., chief brand strategist and chief creative director, Raoust & Partners; Anita Speck, marketing director, Florida Capital Bank; and Jessica Rogers, marketing faculty lead – graduate business, Southern New Hampshire University – considered not only the marketing materials, but also the impact they had.
Recognizing “individuals and companies who go the extra mile every day and have the courage and vision to go outside of the status quo,” the 2017 Best in Marketing Awards may have been one night, but the winners are financial marketing superstars all year long.

Category   Place   Financial Institution   Agency  
Rising Star Winner Jaime Richardson, Claremont Savings Bank Creative Co-op
Best in Show Winner Connex Credit Union
Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Charlie Gross, WordCom
Good Neighbor/Community Hero Winner Sarah Stanley, Franklin Savings Bank
Creative Assets: Contest First BayCoast Bank Sean Tracey Associates
Second SIS Davis Advertising
Creative Assets: Direct Mail First Cambridge Savings Bank
Second St. Mary’s Bank
Creative Assets: Event First City of Boston Credit Union
Second BankFive
Creative Assets: Outdoor Advertising First Country Bank
Second-tie Fidelity Bank
Second-tie Navigant Credit Union
Creative Assets: Overall Brand Campaign First City of Boston Credit Union
Second Country Bank
Merit Winner Cambridge Savings Bank
Creative Assets: Print First Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson
Second Needham Bank
Merit Winner Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates
Creative Assets: Public Relations First First County Bank Sundin Associates
Second Merrimack County Savings Bank Davis Advertising
Creative Assets: Radio 1st palce Country Bank
Second Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates
Merit Winner Workers Credit Union Idea Agency
Creative Assets: TV First Connex Credit Union
Second Workers Credit Union Idea Agency
Merit Winner BankFive
Merit Winner North Shore Bank McDougall + Duval Advertising
Customer Service Initiative First Fairfield County Bank Leverage Marketing Group Fairfield County Bank
Second Berkshire Bank Leverage Marketing Group
Digital: Digital Marketing First Gorham Savings Bank iBec Creative
Second BankFive
Merit winner PeoplesBank
Digital: Digital Video First Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson
Second Cambridge Savings Bank
Merit Winner Claremont Savings Bank Creative Co-op
Digital: eNewsletter First First County Bank Sundin Associates
Digital: Mobile App First Clinton Savings Bank
Digital: Social Media First Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates
Second Clinton Savings Bank
Digital: Website First Cambridge Savings Bank
Second Connex Credit Union
Merit Winner First Atlantic Federal Credit Union Pannos Marketing
In Branch Marketing First Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson
Second Berkshire Bank
Merit Winner St. Mary’s Bank
Integrated Marketing Campaign First Fiduciary Trust Company
Second Blue Hills Bank
Merit Winner Country Bank
Merit Winner Marlborough Savings Bank
Landing Page/Microsite First East Boston Savings Bank SilverTech, Inc.
Second Bank of the Sierra Pannos Marketing
Onboarding/Welcome Kit Design First Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates
Overall Community Service First North Middlesex Savings Bank
Second Berkshire Bank
Pitched and Ditched First Webster First Federal Credit Union Davis Advertising
Second Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson

 

This Month's Issue

