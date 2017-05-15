NEFMA Celebrates Top Financial Marketing Campaigns

The New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA) hosted the Best in Marketing Awards this year at Boston Marriott Burlington, where hundreds of bankers and agency partners gathered from all over the region.

The awards dinner on March 16 feted winners in a variety of categories, including social media campaigns, print ads, radio spots, television commercials and alternative marketing techniques.

Drawing from hundreds of submissions, the judges – Olivier F. Raoust Sr., chief brand strategist and chief creative director, Raoust & Partners; Anita Speck, marketing director, Florida Capital Bank; and Jessica Rogers, marketing faculty lead – graduate business, Southern New Hampshire University – considered not only the marketing materials, but also the impact they had.

Recognizing “individuals and companies who go the extra mile every day and have the courage and vision to go outside of the status quo,” the 2017 Best in Marketing Awards may have been one night, but the winners are financial marketing superstars all year long.

