NEFMA Celebrates Top Financial Marketing Campaigns

The New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA) hosted the Best in Marketing Awards this year at Boston Marriott Burlington, where hundreds of bankers and agency partners gathered from all over the region.

The awards dinner on March 16 feted winners in a variety of categories, including social media campaigns, print ads, radio spots, television commercials and alternative marketing techniques.

Drawing from hundreds of submissions, the judges – Olivier F. Raoust Sr., chief brand strategist and chief creative director, Raoust & Partners; Anita Speck, marketing director, Florida Capital Bank; and Jessica Rogers, marketing faculty lead – graduate business, Southern New Hampshire University – considered not only the marketing materials, but also the impact they had.

Recognizing “individuals and companies who go the extra mile every day and have the courage and vision to go outside of the status quo,” the 2017 Best in Marketing Awards may have been one night, but the winners are financial marketing superstars all year long.

Category Place Financial Institution Agency Rising Star Winner Jaime Richardson, Claremont Savings Bank Creative Co-op Best in Show Winner Connex Credit Union Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Charlie Gross, WordCom Good Neighbor/Community Hero Winner Sarah Stanley, Franklin Savings Bank Creative Assets: Contest First BayCoast Bank Sean Tracey Associates Second SIS Davis Advertising Creative Assets: Direct Mail First Cambridge Savings Bank Second St. Mary’s Bank Creative Assets: Event First City of Boston Credit Union Second BankFive Creative Assets: Outdoor Advertising First Country Bank Second-tie Fidelity Bank Second-tie Navigant Credit Union Creative Assets: Overall Brand Campaign First City of Boston Credit Union Second Country Bank Merit Winner Cambridge Savings Bank Creative Assets: Print First Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson Second Needham Bank Merit Winner Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates Creative Assets: Public Relations First First County Bank Sundin Associates Second Merrimack County Savings Bank Davis Advertising Creative Assets: Radio 1st palce Country Bank Second Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates Merit Winner Workers Credit Union Idea Agency Creative Assets: TV First Connex Credit Union Second Workers Credit Union Idea Agency Merit Winner BankFive Merit Winner North Shore Bank McDougall + Duval Advertising Customer Service Initiative First Fairfield County Bank Leverage Marketing Group Fairfield County Bank Second Berkshire Bank Leverage Marketing Group Digital: Digital Marketing First Gorham Savings Bank iBec Creative Second BankFive Merit winner PeoplesBank Digital: Digital Video First Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson Second Cambridge Savings Bank Merit Winner Claremont Savings Bank Creative Co-op Digital: eNewsletter First First County Bank Sundin Associates Digital: Mobile App First Clinton Savings Bank Digital: Social Media First Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates Second Clinton Savings Bank Digital: Website First Cambridge Savings Bank Second Connex Credit Union Merit Winner First Atlantic Federal Credit Union Pannos Marketing In Branch Marketing First Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson Second Berkshire Bank Merit Winner St. Mary’s Bank Integrated Marketing Campaign First Fiduciary Trust Company Second Blue Hills Bank Merit Winner Country Bank Merit Winner Marlborough Savings Bank Landing Page/Microsite First East Boston Savings Bank SilverTech, Inc. Second Bank of the Sierra Pannos Marketing Onboarding/Welcome Kit Design First Florence Bank Sean Tracey Associates Overall Community Service First North Middlesex Savings Bank Second Berkshire Bank Pitched and Ditched First Webster First Federal Credit Union Davis Advertising Second Middlesex Savings Bank Sprague Nelson