NEFMA Celebrates Top Financial Marketing Campaigns

The New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA) hosted the Best in Marketing Awards this year at Boston Marriott Burlington, where hundreds of bankers and agency partners gathered from all over the region.
The awards dinner on March 16 feted winners in a variety of categories, including social media campaigns, print ads, radio spots, television commercials and alternative marketing techniques.
Drawing from hundreds of submissions, the judges – Olivier F. Raoust Sr., chief brand strategist and chief creative director, Raoust & Partners; Anita Speck, marketing director, Florida Capital Bank; and Jessica Rogers, marketing faculty lead – graduate business, Southern New Hampshire University – considered not only the marketing materials, but also the impact they had.
Recognizing “individuals and companies who go the extra mile every day and have the courage and vision to go outside of the status quo,” the 2017 Best in Marketing Awards may have been one night, but the winners are financial marketing superstars all year long.
|Category
|Place
|Financial Institution
|Agency
|Rising Star
|Winner
|Jaime Richardson, Claremont Savings Bank
|Creative Co-op
|Best in Show
|Winner
|Connex Credit Union
|Lifetime Achievement Award
|Winner
|Charlie Gross, WordCom
|Good Neighbor/Community Hero
|Winner
|Sarah Stanley, Franklin Savings Bank
|Creative Assets: Contest
|First
|BayCoast Bank
|Sean Tracey Associates
|Second
|SIS
|Davis Advertising
|Creative Assets: Direct Mail
|First
|Cambridge Savings Bank
|Second
|St. Mary’s Bank
|Creative Assets: Event
|First
|City of Boston Credit Union
|Second
|BankFive
|Creative Assets: Outdoor Advertising
|First
|Country Bank
|Second-tie
|Fidelity Bank
|Second-tie
|Navigant Credit Union
|Creative Assets: Overall Brand Campaign
|First
|City of Boston Credit Union
|Second
|Country Bank
|Merit Winner
|Cambridge Savings Bank
|Creative Assets: Print
|First
|Middlesex Savings Bank
|Sprague Nelson
|Second
|Needham Bank
|Merit Winner
|Florence Bank
|Sean Tracey Associates
|Creative Assets: Public Relations
|First
|First County Bank
|Sundin Associates
|Second
|Merrimack County Savings Bank
|Davis Advertising
|Creative Assets: Radio
|1st palce
|Country Bank
|Second
|Florence Bank
|Sean Tracey Associates
|Merit Winner
|Workers Credit Union
|Idea Agency
|Creative Assets: TV
|First
|Connex Credit Union
|Second
|Workers Credit Union
|Idea Agency
|Merit Winner
|BankFive
|Merit Winner
|North Shore Bank
|McDougall + Duval Advertising
|Customer Service Initiative
|First
|Fairfield County Bank
|Leverage Marketing Group Fairfield County Bank
|Second
|Berkshire Bank
|Leverage Marketing Group
|Digital: Digital Marketing
|First
|Gorham Savings Bank
|iBec Creative
|Second
|BankFive
|Merit winner
|PeoplesBank
|Digital: Digital Video
|First
|Middlesex Savings Bank
|Sprague Nelson
|Second
|Cambridge Savings Bank
|Merit Winner
|Claremont Savings Bank
|Creative Co-op
|Digital: eNewsletter
|First
|First County Bank
|Sundin Associates
|Digital: Mobile App
|First
|Clinton Savings Bank
|Digital: Social Media
|First
|Florence Bank
|Sean Tracey Associates
|Second
|Clinton Savings Bank
|Digital: Website
|First
|Cambridge Savings Bank
|Second
|Connex Credit Union
|Merit Winner
|First Atlantic Federal Credit Union
|Pannos Marketing
|In Branch Marketing
|First
|Middlesex Savings Bank
|Sprague Nelson
|Second
|Berkshire Bank
|Merit Winner
|St. Mary’s Bank
|Integrated Marketing Campaign
|First
|Fiduciary Trust Company
|Second
|Blue Hills Bank
|Merit Winner
|Country Bank
|Merit Winner
|Marlborough Savings Bank
|Landing Page/Microsite
|First
|East Boston Savings Bank
|SilverTech, Inc.
|Second
|Bank of the Sierra
|Pannos Marketing
|Onboarding/Welcome Kit Design
|First
|Florence Bank
|Sean Tracey Associates
|Overall Community Service
|First
|North Middlesex Savings Bank
|Second
|Berkshire Bank
|Pitched and Ditched
|First
|Webster First Federal Credit Union
|Davis Advertising
|Second
|Middlesex Savings Bank
|Sprague Nelson
Related Posts