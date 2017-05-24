Nappier Announces BuyCTBonds Website Redesign

State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier recently launched a new version of the Treasury’s BuyCTBonds website, providing information about the state’s bond programs and finances.

The website is designed to act as an aid to individual and institutional investors, rating agencies and other members of the financial community.

“The website details how Connecticut bonds contribute to the overall growth and vitality of Connecticut, which, in turn, helps to strengthen the well-being of our businesses and citizens alike,” Nappier said in a statement. “We hope that the site illustrates that the purchase of Connecticut bonds is an investment in our state’s future.”

The new expanded BuyCTBonds website describes each of Connecticut’s borrowing programs, and also provides key economic information and financial data. The website also uses photos to help illustrate the Treasury’s message that Connecticut’s bonds are an investment in education, housing, the environment and the state’s infrastructure. The website also offers a step-by-step guide to purchasing bonds and a list of qualified brokers.

“We want to make it easy for the citizens of Connecticut to learn how they can invest in our own backyard,” Nappier said in a statement.

Tags: BuyCTBonds, Connecticut bonds, rating agencies