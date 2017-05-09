Morris Woman Imprisoned For Health Care Fraud

A Morris was woman was recently sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for health care fraud.

Anne Charlotte Silver, was also ordered to provide 100 hours of community service upon her release from prison, and to pay restitution of $1.6 million.

According to court documents and statements, in March 2011, Silver was a licensed clinical social worker who owned and operated Silver Counseling Services LLC, in Canton and Bantam. In March 2011, Silver, Patricia Lafayette and another individual agreed to engage in a scheme to defraud Medicaid, and over the next four years, Lafayette submitted more than 18,000 false claims for psychotherapy using Silver’s provider number. The claims included more than $71,000 in false claims for psychotherapy services purportedly provided to Lafayette’s daughter and grandchildren, and more than $67,000 in false claims for psychotherapy services provided to Lafayette’s son’s girlfriend and her children.

Silver pleaded guilty on May 2, 2016 to one count of health care fraud for her role in the scheme. As part of her plea, Silver admitted to defrauding Medicaid of more than $1.6 million, of which Silver received more than $300,000.

Lafayette pleaded guilty to the same charge and, on April 27, 2017, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1.6 million.

Lafayette’s son, Maurice Sharpe, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Dec. 13, 2016. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.

