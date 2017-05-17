How Millennials Can Own A Home And Still Eat Brunch

Australian millionaire Tim Gurner offered some controversial advice to Millennials struggling to save for a home: Give up your avocado toast.

Gurner, a 35-year-old real estate mogul from Melbourne, said on the Australian show 60 Minutes Sunday that he wasn’t splurging that way when he was younger and trying to save for a house. “When I was buying my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for 19 bucks and four coffees at $4 each,” he said on the program.

Some people took to social media to ridicule the idea that they were blowing their down payments on lattes and brunch. Instead, they pointed to some of their bigger – and necessary – bills as their biggest obstacles: Rent. Student loan payments. Health insurance.

Here are some tips experts offer for people trying to save a down payment for a house. (None of them require you to abandon your avocado toast completely, though of course it may be smart to enjoy it in moderation.)