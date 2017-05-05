Mattress Manufacturer Inks Long-Term Lease In Milford’s Furniture Row

A New-York based mattress company recently signed a 10-year lease to open a warehouse in Milford.

The company will occupy 25,650 square feet at Furniture Row.

Purest of America manufactures under 10 different brands and employs 30 people. The company began as a retail outlet and opened three more retail stores in a short amount of time. The owners decided to begin manufacturing mattresses for their stores, establishing an outline business and purchasing machinery which enabled them to sell to big name stores and websites.

John Bergin, senior commercial specialist, and Carl G. Russell, senior broker, both of Pearce Real Estate, represented the landlord, AIG – Global Real Estate Investment Group, and David Gorbach of Colonial Realty represented Purest of America in the transaction.

Tags: Furniture Row, Pearce Real Estate, Purest of America