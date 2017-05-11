Man Who Targeted CT Residents In Pump And Dump Scheme Pleads Guilty

A Florida man recently pleaded guilty in New Haven to conspiracy and tax offenses stemming from stock “pump and dump” scheme.

According to court documents and statements, between approximately 2010 and July 2016, William Lieberman, of Boca Raton, Florida, conspired with others, including Christian Meissenn of Connecticut, to defraud investors through a stock “pump and dump” scheme. Lieberman and his co-conspirators convinced investors to purchase securities by making false and misleading representations in calls, emails and press releases concerning the securities and the issuing companies, thereby causing the price of those securities to become falsely inflated. The issuing companies included Terra Energy Resources Ltd.; Mammoth Energy Group Inc., a company that later became Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.; Trilliant Exploration Corp.; Hermes Jets Inc., which later became Continental Beverage Brands Corp.; Dolat Ventures Inc. and Fox Petroleum Inc.

As part of the scheme, Lieberman arranged for attorneys, including Corey Brinson of Connecticut, to sign false and misleading opinion letters that were designed to provide assurances to securities transfer agents and prospective investors.

After selling their own shares at a profit, the conspirators allowed the price of the securities to fall, leaving investors with worthless and unsalable stock. As a result, investors lost at least $3.5 million.

Lieberman earned nearly $1.2 million through this scheme between 2011 and 2015. He failed to report this income to the Internal Revenue Service, evading $436,235 in federal income taxes for the 2011 through 2015 tax years.

Lieberman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, facing up to 20 years in prison, and one count of tax evasion, facing up to five years in prison.

At sentencing, Lieberman will be ordered to pay restitution to his victims, as well as back taxes, interest and penalties to the Internal Revenue Service.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Meissenn pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of tax evasion on Nov. 8, 2016. He awaits sentencing.

Brinson pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity on Jan. 20, 2017. On April 13, 2017, he was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

