Malloy, Legislative Leaders Kick Off Difficult Budget Talks

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut legislative leaders have kicked off what they acknowledge will be challenging state budget negotiations.

The Democratic governor met for more than an hour Tuesday with top Democratic and Republican members of the General Assembly.

Lawmakers emerged from Malloy’s state Capitol office offering scant information, other than they plan to eventually meet again and hope Malloy can reach a $700 million labor concession agreement with state employees. Those talks are still ongoing.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides says the group had “to start somewhere and today was our starting point.” She would not predict whether a bipartisan agreement can be reached.

Projections released Monday show the next two-year budget could be $5 billion in deficit. Malloy says the ultimate solution should not be “revenue-driven.”

