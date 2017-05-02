Malloy Appoints Seagull Commissioner Of Department Of Consumer Protection

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed Michelle Seagull as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP).

Seagull has been deputy commissioner of the agency since 2011 and has filled the position of acting commissioner since Jonathan A. Harris stepped down last month. Previously, she was a partner at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, where her practice focused on issues related to unfair competition laws.

“Since joining the Department of Consumer Protection in 2011, Seagull has served as a strong advocate to protect Connecticut citizens from unfair business practices and unsafe products, while enforcing the federal and state laws that ensure a fair and regulated marketplace for all,” Malloy said in a statement. “Her experience in this area leaves me with no doubt that she will be a dynamic commissioner who will lead the agency enthusiastically on behalf of our residents.”

“I want to thank the governor for appointing me as commissioner, and for his confidence that I can continue to serve consumers and businesses in our state,” Seagull said in a statement. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished in my time here. We’ve streamlined our licensing and complaint processes, made great strides to improve public health and safety, and educated Connecticut residents about the best ways to be safe in today’s marketplace. I look forward to building upon these accomplishments with our team of dedicated public servants.”

