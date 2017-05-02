LOGIN
Logistics Company Buys Shelton Property For $3.86M, Plans Expansion

May 2, 2017

BTX Global Logistics has purchased 12 Commerce Drive in Shelton for $3.85 million.

The 75,302-square-foot building on a 5.05-acre property will serve as its corporate headquarters as it continues its expansion in the region.

The full-service transportation and logistics organization has expanded over three decades from a single terminal to an organization with over 20 regional offices located throughout the country.

BTX was represented by Chris O’Hara, senior vice president of CBC NRT; the seller, Minskoff Grant Realty and Management Corp., was represented by Al Mirin, Michael Norris and Jonathan Schindler of Cushman and Wakefield.

Commercial & Industrial

