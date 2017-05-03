Largest Grocery Supply Company Extends Milford Lease

A grocery distributor has leased 1.65 aces in Milford.

C&S Wholesale Grocers will occupy the space at 345 Old Gate Lane. The company is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and supplies independent supermarkets, chain stores and institutions with over 150,000 different products from seaport to soup to soap. The trucking firm extended its lease for an additional term.

John Bergin, senior commercial specialist for Pearce Real Estate, represented the tenant in the transaction.

