Joint Venture Procures Providence Industrial Space For $4.2M

ProPartners in Parking, a Hartford-based affiliate of LAZ Parking, joined Legacy Real Estate Ventures in purchasing a single-story industrial building in Providence, Rhode Island.

The joint venture acquired the 67,200-square-foot building at 300 Niantic Ave. for $4.2 million.

The property was sold by Southport-based ECP Niantic LLC.

The building is located within Huntington Industrial Park and is home to tenants including Calise Bakery, J. Polep, Rhode Island PBS and S.G. Torrice Co.

Financing for the acquisition was provided by Ameritas, coordinated through Ed Riekstins of Northmarq. Property management services will be provided by KBR, an affiliate of ProPartners in Parking.

CBRE/NE’s Alden Anderson and Tom Barry represented the seller and procured the buyer for this transaction.

Tags: ECP Niantic LLC, Huntington Industrial Park, ProPartners in Parking