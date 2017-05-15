Ion Bank Awards $62K In Grants To Local Nonprofits

The Ion Bank Foundation recently announced the winners of its Community Awards Program last week at its Naugatuck branch.

The bank received a total of 2,449 customer votes for 134 nonprofit organizations and awarded grants totaling $62,100.

The program, which kicked off in February, encouraged Ion Bank customers to vote for a local charity of their choice to receive a grant from the foundation.

“This program is a wonderful collaboration between our customers, foundation and the organizations that our customers feel have the most impact to local communities,” Charles J. Boulier III, Ion Bank president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our customers are very passionate about their local charities and this program is a wonderful way for them to recognize those organizations and have a say in how our foundation’s funds are distributed.”

