Inspector General Finds Flaws In CFPB Data Protection

A report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released last week found the CFPB gave access to data to more than 100 employees when it was no longer relevant to the employees’ jobs.

“In addition, we found that the Office of Enforcement does not follow specific aspects of the document labeling and storage requirements contained in the CFPB’s standards for handling and safeguarding sensitive information,” the report read.

The 36-page report contains recommendations to improve data protection practices. In its response to the OIG’s draft report, the CFPB concurred with its recommendations and has already begun implementing some of them.

The report said the OIG will follow up to ensure that the recommendations are fully addressed.

