Health Insurance Hearings To Be Held In Hartford

Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade recently announced that the department has officially notified health insurers Anthem Health Plans and ConnectiCare Benefits Inc. that their health rate requests for 2018 will be the subject of public hearings on June 14.

Collectively, the companies have approximately 86,000 policies in force in Connecticut’s individual market. Anthem is requesting an average increase of 33.8 percent for policies marketed both on and off the state exchange, Access Health CT. CBI has requested an average increase of 17.5 percent for policies sold exclusively on the exchange.

The hearings are part of the department’s statutory review of health insurance rates in the fully insured market. As she has for the past three years, the commissioner has called for hearings on rate filings for plans that affect the greatest number of Connecticut consumers.

The hearing for Anthem will begin at 9 a.m., and the hearing for CBI is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

The hearings will be held at the department’s 7th floor hearing room on 153 Market St., Hartford.

