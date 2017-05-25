Governor Blasts Trumpcare

Gov. Dannel Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman recently expressed concerns regarding preliminary Trumpcare estimates from the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO), urging the need for a revised plan with the wellbeing of all Americans in mind.

“President Trump made three promises when he set out to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a law that has dramatically reduced the uninsured rate by helping more than 20 million Americans afford quality health insurance,” Malloy said in a statement. “He pledged that under the Republican plan, nobody would lose coverage, no one would pay more and insurers would be prohibited from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions. Today, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has reported that the bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives breaks all three promises. We can now confirm that under this plan, Americans will pay more for less coverage. An additional 14 million consumers are estimated to be uninsured by 2018, and 23 million more consumers will lose insurance over the next 10 years. Trumpcare is as cruel as it is dangerous for the health of our citizens and the long-term prosperity of the United States. Even now, Senate Republicans are meeting behind closed doors to draft their bill. For the sake of the nation and the citizens they serve, they should wholly reject the House bill and work with Democrats to craft a law that builds on the successes of the Affordable Care Act.”

The CBO score reveals “just how bad Trumpcare is for consumers and the nation,” Wyman said in a statement. “Not only will 14 million more Americans potentially be uninsured by next year, but rapidly rising costs – once held in check by the ACA – will simply put insurance out of reach for millions of others. In Connecticut, the elderly, older adults under age 64, low-wage earners, and more than half a million citizens with pre-existing conditions will see their costs go up, and the state will lose up to a billion dollars a year that supports Medicaid. Trumpcare isn’t a health care plan – it’s tax relief for the wealthy, and it comes at the expense of everyone else.”

