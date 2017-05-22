Global Biotech Firm Expands In Old Saybrook

A biotech firm recently inked a five-year lease in Old Saybrook.

Iterum Therapeutics US Limited will occupy 9,413 square feet at 20 Research Parkway. The company has offices in Chicago; Dublin, Ireland; and Old Saybrook. Iterum has been a tenant at the Old Saybrook Business Park for several years, occupying 2,300 square feet of offices. Iterum is now expanding to almost 10,000 square feet of offices.

The landlord is Mill Meadow Development LLC. Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in the transaction.

Tags: biotech, Iterum Therapeutics US Limited, Mill Meadow Development LLC, The Geenty Group