Glastonbury Construction Employee Pleads Guilty To Kickback Scheme

A Glastonbury man recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax offenses related to a kickback scheme.

According to court documents and statements, Javed Choudhry was employed by a construction company in the Stamford area. He received cash kickbacks from construction contractors in exchange for steering them contracts for work on a project in Stamford. The scheme caused millions of dollars in losses to a construction company. Choudhry also failed to report the income he received through the scheme to the IRS.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

He is scheduled for sentencing in Hartford on Aug. 18, and is required to pay back taxes, plus interest and penalties.

Choudhry has been released on a $50,000 bond.

Tags: construction industry, kickback scheme, wire fraud