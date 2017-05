A real estate leasing company recently purchased a Bloomfield property.

DFA LLC procured the 19,098-square-foot industrial facility for $975,000. The 4.44-acre property at 9 Belden Road was formerly occupied by construction equipment company Liftech.

Sentry Commercial represented the seller, Richard R. Jones, and Avison Young represented the buyer in the transaction.

