Former Easton Resident Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Mortgage Scheme

A man who defrauded dozens of distressed Connecticut homeowners was recently sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

According to court documents and statements, Timothy W. Burke, formerly of Easton, engaged in a scheme to defraud individuals, mortgage lenders and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by falsely representing to homeowners who were in, or facing, foreclosure on their homes that he would purchase their homes and pay off their mortgages. The scheme occurred between approximately 2010 and November 2015.

Burke or one of his agents then collected rent from tenants, in person, and Burke used the funds for his own benefit. Many of the properties Burke purportedly purchased were ultimately foreclosed upon by the mortgage lender.

Burke undertook extensive efforts to disguise his true identity and hide his criminal past from his victims through the use of multiple aliases and business entities, and to conceal the sources of and expenditures from his criminal proceeds.

Burke will be ordered to pay in restitution after further court proceedings.

Burke evaded paying approximately $403,726 in federal taxes between 1994 and 2012, and now owes the Internal Revenue Service more than $1 million in back taxes, interest and penalties. He has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 19, 2015. On Jan. 24, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of tax evasion.

