The former Boater’s World building in Old Saybrook was recently purchased by O’Reilly Auto Parts for $760,000.

Located at 899 Boston Post Road, the 12,000-square-foot retail building was renovated in 2005 and sits on 0.78 acres.

Toby Brimberg and Phil Marshall of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, Stabilis Capital Management LP, and procured the buyer.

Tags: Boater's World, O'Reilly Auto Parts, OR&L Commercial