Florida Man Charged In Stratford Bank Robbery

A Florida man was recently charged with robbing a Stratford bank.

The indictment alleges Robert Abel, of St. Augustine, Florida, used force, violence and intimidation to rob $1,517 from a branch of Webster Bank located at 450 Barnum Ave. Cutoff on Feb. 17, 2017.

Abel pleaded not guilty when he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on Feb. 17, 2017.

If convicted of the charge, Abel faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

