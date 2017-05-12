LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Florida Man Charged In Stratford Bank Robbery

May 12, 2017

A Florida man was recently charged with robbing a Stratford bank.

The indictment alleges Robert Abel, of St. Augustine, Florida, used force, violence and intimidation to rob $1,517 from a branch of Webster Bank located at 450 Barnum Ave. Cutoff on Feb. 17, 2017.

Abel pleaded not guilty when he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on Feb. 17, 2017.

If convicted of the charge, Abel faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Banking & Lending

Florida Man Charged In Stratford Bank Robbery

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending Simsbury Bank Partners With UConn In Family Busine…
Commercial & Industrial Asbestos Removal Company Joins Pepes Farm Road
0