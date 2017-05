June’s Guided Fitness recently leased 800 square feet in a multitenant facility.

The fitness center, at 225 Research Drive in Milford, provides martial arts, functional training, sports conditioning, body building, flexibility training and nutrition counseling. The gym’s owner Norberto Cales is a certified personal trainer.

The landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC. Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in the transaction.

