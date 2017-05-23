First-Ever Online Massachusetts Real Estate Licensing School Opens

The Canal Real Estate School announced yesterday that it will now offer online-only classes. The school is closing its Sagamore Beach classroom as it relocates to Boston and rebrands as the All ONLINE Real Estate Academy.

It is the first real estate school in Massachusetts to go completely virtual.

Late last year, the All ONLINE Real Estate Academy was the first school authorized to offer salesperson and broker classes online and the first school to provide the service to the public.

“Online class provides scheduling flexibility for all students statewide and also allows us to reach underserved locations of the commonwealth, like western Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands,” Jack Gately, school owner, said in a statement.

So far the school has had students take classes via webinar from as far away as Miami and San Diego.

