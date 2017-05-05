Farmington Bank Appoints New VP, Commercial Loan Officer

Farmington Bank announced the appointment of Thomas Pizzo as vice president and commercial loan officer.

In his new role, Pizzo is responsible for furthering Farmington Bank’s commercial and industrial lending activity in Connecticut. Pizzo operates out of Farmington Bank’s Glastonbury office at 669 Hebron Ave.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Farmington Bank team. He is a seasoned lender with an exceptional reputation in the Connecticut marketplace who can make quick, effective and local decisions,” Michael Schweighoffer, executive vice president and chief lending officer of Farmington Bank, said in a statement.

Pizzo brings over 30 years of commercial banking experience to Farmington Bank. He was previously senior vice president and senior relationship manager at Wells Fargo Bank in Hartford. In addition, Pizzo held relationship management positions in the commercial lending groups at RBS Citizens (formerly State Street Bank) and Fleet Bank.

