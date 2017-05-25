CT Joins $33M Settlement Over Bad Drugs

Connecticut has joined 41 other states and Washington D.C. in a $33 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. to resolve allegations that the companies engaged in unfair or deceptive trade practices in the marketing of certain over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

McNeil-PPC Inc. was a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that manufactured and distributed OTC medications. McNeil announced voluntary recalls of certain OTC medications between 2009 and 2011. McNeil stipulated in a guilty plea and memorandum with the U.S. in March 2011 that some of its OTC drugs were not manufactured, processed, packed, labeled, held or distributed in conformance with federally mandated current good manufacturing practices.

Also in March 2011, McNeil entered into an agreement with the U.S. requiring it to destroy all recalled products from four manufacturing facilities and to hire an expert in current good manufacturing practices to inspect three facilities and inform the federal Food and Drug Administration when the facilities complied with guidelines.

The states alleged the McNeil’s quality control lapses resulted in recalls of certain drugs manufactured between 2009 and 2011, including formulations of Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, St. Joseph Aspirin, Sudafed, Pepcid, Mylanta, Rolaids, Zyrtec and Zyrtec Eye Drops, some of which are indicated for pediatric use. The states alleged that it was false, misleading or deceptive to offer for sale or sell certain OTC medications that were represented to be of a certain quality, and that complied with current good manufacturing practices, when in reality the medications did not.

Connecticut’s share of the settlement funds is $531,816, which will be deposited into the state’s general fund. The settlement will not be final unless and until it is approved by the court.

