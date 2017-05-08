Corinthian College Graduates May Be Eligible For Student Loan Cancellation

Connecticut is among one of at least 42 other states announcing that students who attended schools operated by Corinthian Colleges Inc. may be eligible for cancellation of their federal student loans used to attend those schools.

If a student’s federal loan is cancelled, the student does not need to make any more payments on the loan, and any payments already made will be refunded.

Approximately 427 Connecticut residents may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation and will receive a letter explaining the relief available, along with a short application that must be filed with the U.S. Department of Education.

The for-profit Corinthian Colleges abruptly ceased operations in 2015, transferring some of its campuses to a nonprofit called Zenith Education Group. The U.S. Department of Education found that Corinthian Colleges made widespread misrepresentations between 2010 and 2014 about post-graduation employment rates. Lists of the affected campuses, programs and dates of enrollment are available here and here.

