Connecticut Senators Pass Measure Approving Casino Proposal

The state Senate in Connecticut took a big step on Wednesday in expanding gambling – approving a new satellite casino to be built by two Native American tribes in East Windsor.

The measure passed 24 to 12 after debate, and still requires approval by the state House of Representatives and Gov. Dannel Malloy. The Hartford Courant reports that Malloy says this bill is the only casino measure he would consider signing.

Supporters of the bill say it would create more than 1,200 permanent jobs, while opponents say the state is risking a legal problem by granting a monopoly on gambling to Native American tribes on nontribal land.

Senators crossed party lines to vote for the measure, with both Democrats and Republicans voting in support of the bill.

