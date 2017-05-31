Connecticut Home Sales Stay Flat In April

Single-family home sales in the Nutmeg State increased by less than 1 percent in April, according to the latest report from The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record.

A total of 2,371 single-family homes were sold in Connecticut during the month of April compared with 2,352 sold in April 2016. The median price of a single-family home decreased 2.1 percent in April to $235,000, compared with $240,000 a year ago.

Year to date, there were 8,435 single-family home sales in 2017, compared to 8048 over the first four months of 2016 – a 4.8 percent increase.

“The market is still slow and far behind the peaks we saw a decade ago,” said Timothy Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “Sales in April were 29 percent below the number in April 2005. And the median price in April is down 19 percent from April 2007. The market is steady and stable, but the recovery leaves us well below our peaks.”

Condominium sales in Connecticut decreased in April by 1.2 percent with 657 condos sold, down from 665 in April 2016. The median sale price for condos in April increased by 4.7 percent to $164,900, compared to $157,500 in April 2016.

