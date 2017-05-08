Chelsea Groton Bank Promotes Four

Chelsea Groton Bank recently announce the promotion of four employees, following a board of trustees meeting.

“Chelsea Groton Bank has been successful for over 160 years because of the hard-working team of people we have here,” Michael Rauh, president and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank, said in a statement. “Each of the employees earning a promotion has shown a high level of dedication to their jobs and a commitment to the bank and the communities we serve. Congratulations to these well-deserving members of the Chelsea team.”

The following team members received promotions:

Kate Alves, credit department manager, has been promoted to vice president. Alves joined Chelsea Groton in 2005 and worked in loan servicing and risk management before moving to the commercial credit department in 2008 as a junior credit analyst. She manages a staff of three and is responsible for ensuring the accurate underwriting of all commercial loan requests.

Sarah Dion, senior auditor, has been promoted to assistant vice president. Dion joined the bank 22 years ago as a part-time teller and progressed through a variety of positions including head teller, training instructor, risk management specialist and auditor.

Max Spelman, deposit operations manager, has been promoted to assistant vice president. Spelman joined Chelsea Groton Bank in 2015 as a risk management and compliance specialist. Prior to joining Chelsea Groton, Spelman had over five years of experience at The Washington Trust Co. and People’s United Bank.

Jennifer Eastbourne, financial services program coordinator, Chelsea Groton Financial Services; financial services associate, Infinex Investments Inc., has been promoted to assistant vice president. Eastbourne joined the bank in 2013 as a financial services associate with over 10 years of financial services experience.

