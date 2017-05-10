CBIA, Connecticut Council For Education Reform Join Forces

The Connecticut Business & Industry Association and the Connecticut Council for Education Reform announced a strategic partnership, aimed to enhance the existing education and workforce initiatives of both organizations.

Both groups will work together with a mission to close Connecticut’s achievement gap while meeting the workforce needs of the state’s businesses.

The combined organization will operate as CBIA’s Education & Workforce Partnership.

The boards of CCER and CBIA agreed to the affiliation at their respective board meetings in March and April. CCER will relocate from New Haven to CBIA’s Hartford offices. CCER’s board will continue to meet within the structure of CBIA, as will the board of CBIA’s Education & Workforce Partnership.

