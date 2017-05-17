Budget Ideas Include Retail Marijuana Legalization, Aid Cuts And A New Casino

Ideas ranging from legalized retail marijuana to additional state employee givebacks are being proposed on the eve of budget talks between Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut legislative leaders.

Malloy released a new version of his two-year budget on Monday that included deeper cuts in aid to cities and towns. The competing budget proposals will be the basis for negotiations that begin Wednesday on a final, two-year tax-and-spending plan that lawmakers and Malloy hope to pass before the General Assembly adjourns June 7.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate Democrats released a combined proposal on Tuesday that recommends legalizing the retail sale of marijuana in Connecticut, a move lawmakers predict could generate $60 million in fiscal year 2018 and $180 million in fiscal year 2019. Their plan would also allow at least one new casino at an unnamed location and “pave the way for (highway) tolls in Connecticut.”

The Democratic plan keeps the same amount of labor savings that Malloy is pursuing in labor negotiations, but calls for three furlough days for non-union state employees. It does not raise the state’s sales, personal income or corporate taxes, but instead increases Department of Motor Vehicle licenses, fees and permits to reflect inflation.

The Democratic proposal rejects Malloy’s idea to require cities and towns to pick up a share of teacher pension costs. It also closes the Southbury Training School for people with developmental disabilities, shutters a prison, sells off surplus state property and consolidates various state agencies such as the Department of Higher Education into the Department of Education.

