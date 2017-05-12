BHHS Promotes Redican, Announces Top Performers

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties announced Kathryn Redican was promoted to vice president of marketing and business development, along with the top sales executives in the Glastonbury office for the month of April.

Redican will oversee the company’s marketing department, education department and the new development division. Her focus will be on increasing each department’s overall effectiveness and streamlining efforts across teams, while providing critical tools, training and support to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sales executives. She joined the company in 2014 as director of marketing, and spent more than eight years branding and selling luxury residential properties in New York City for Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group and the LeFrak Organization.

In the Glastonbury office, top honors went to Michelle Collins as the listing agent of the month and selling agent of the month in terms of new sales and to Wendy Lang as selling agent of the month in terms of closings.

The office also recognized the following agents as top producers for the month: Alexis Trzcinski, Annette Pasek, Britt and Irv Miglietta, Bryan Feery, Carol Wanat, Emily Turker, Steven and Enza Dandeneau, Felix Duverger, Jamie Bell, Karen Ferranti, Kathy Urbanetti, Kellee Smith, Kim Sherman, Lisa Hutt, Marielle Bilodeau, Marybeth Barrett, Michelle Collins, Nancy Stetson, Roger Dock, Sandy O’Leary, Stephanie Starr, Tracy Molloy, Wendy Anderson and Wendy Lang.

