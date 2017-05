The idea that you can create a template that will work forever doesn’t happen in any business. There are some really, really bright people in this business. You can’t do the same thing the same way and be successful for a long period of time.” But maybe you can be Billy Beane. Are you like Billy Beane, the general manager of the mid-market team the Oakland A’s? As the protagonist in the book and movie “Moneyball,” he is responsible for successfully competing with big-market, deep-pocket teams such as the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. How did Billy (as played by Brad Pitt in the movie) do it?

“We can’t do the same things the Yankees do. Given the economics, we’ll lose. Smaller market teams, when you hit bottom, you hit with a thud,” Beane has said.

The game of baseball has changed. It’s a data-driven sport that allows managers to manage to different situations and strategies. What works for one team or one situation may not work for the other. The challenge is to figure out what data you need, how to gather that data, and how to use it to meet your goals.

Billy Beane’s genius was his decision to do more research on players and his openness in looking at the research data in different ways to achieve success, despite the A’s budget limitations.

For example, general managers need to put together a multi-talented team where one size does not fit all. Today, a team consists of core players, specialists and multi-position players. The key is having the type of talent that fits the playing conditions. In baseball those conditions include the league (American with designated hitters), the field (Yankee Stadium with its short right field, or Colorado with its thin air) and, of course, the salary cap. In community banking, those conditions are urban versus rural, customer demographics, competitor strengths and weaknesses, and budgets for marketing.

The key data questions for community banks are not that dissimilar to a baseball team:

1) Data about yourself: what do your customers think of you? Where do you stand out for them? Where do they see you as underperforming? How many are loyal? How many are vulnerable?

2) Data about your competition: What do your prospects (other bank’s customers) think of you? How do you rank against other banks in terms of service, technology, ease of use, and reputation? Where are competitors’ customers unhappy with their current bank? What would encourage them to switch to you? How do you target them?

3) Data about the market: How are customers’ banking habits changing? Who is best positioned to benefit? Who will be the losers? How do genders, age group, ethnicities vary in their perceptions and needs?

Every bank needs to maximize its own strategy, especially when faced with an overbanked market like Connecticut. Every bank executive could benefit from a fresh look at themselves through the eyes of their customers and prospects.

Some Connecticut banks are using their insight to win – less than 3 percent of their customers say they will leave within six months – while for the “losers” it is as high as 30 percent, according to the most recent round of customer surveys from Custom Experience Solutions.

Bean doesn’t “want a lot of guys like me who played the game,” he said. “Quite frankly, I want blank canvases; I want people to come in with new ideas. I don’t want the biases of their own experiences to be a part of their decision-making process.”

After all is said and done, can you say what Billy Bean has said about his job? “I love what I do. That’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed. I love the community; I love driving to work.”n

Dennis Wong is chief advocate of Customer Experience. He can be contacted at dennis@cescx.com.