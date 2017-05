Zero Hazard Fairfield will move into 800 square feet in Milford.

Owner Carlos Rosales aims to use the unit at 132 Pepes Farm Road for general office needs and storage of special equipment used in his asbestos removal business.

The Landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC. Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, represented the landlord. Paul Wettenstein of Coldwell Banker Commercial in Trumbull represented the tenant.

