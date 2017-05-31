Annual Meeting Of CPAs Approaches

The 2017 Annual Meeting of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA) will be held on June 15 at the Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington.

V. Vanessa Williams, the founder and CEO of Marlborough-based Leading Edge Consulting, will be the keynote speaker.

The CTCPA Annual Meeting will include the election and installation of the CPA society’s new officers, board of directors and advisory council, and the presentation of the annual Jack Brooks Leadership Award.

Formed by nine CPAs in 1908 at New Haven’s Union League Club, CTCPA now includes 6,000 individuals in public practice, business and industry, government and education. Its mission is to advocate on behalf of the accounting profession, foster a professional community among CPAs and provide continuing education opportunities, as well as a comprehensive peer review program and a variety of membership services for CPAs in Connecticut.

The CTCPA Annual Meeting registration begins at 5 p.m. and the business meeting and program starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tags: Annual CPA Meeting, CPA, trade organization