William Pitt Sotheby Adds New Sales Agent In Westport

April 26, 2017
William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Heather Hendrickson recently joined the company as a sales agent and will be based in the firm’s Westport location.

Hendrickson has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. She was also the assistant to the North American chairman of Caradon Inc., an international manufacturing company headquartered in Westport. Hendrickson soon became the director of First in Service, a company-wide total quality management program, focusing on improving processes and increasing customer service.

Comings & Goings

