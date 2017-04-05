Westport Office Building Joins BAO Portfolio

The property at 1555 Post Road East in Westport has been purchased as part of a string of investments in the area by BAO Partners LLC.

The 11,461-square-foot office building on .61 acres went for $2.2 million.

“The new owners plan to completely update the building including a new roof, HVAC, windows, masonry and parking lot,” Brett A. Sherman of Angel Commercial, who brokered the sale, said in a statement. “There will up to 7,500 square feet available for lease in this well-located Post Road office building.”

Tags: BAO Partners, Westport