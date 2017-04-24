TSC Opens New Retail Location In Newtown

A new Tractor Supply Co. (TSC) has begun construction in Newtown.

The 8.19-acre site at 116 South Main St. will be home to a new 19,097-square-foot retail store. TSC has over 1,600 stores in 49 states and carries supplies for everything from food for livestock to hardware, tools and clothing. The property was purchased by Strawberry Fields LLC, an affiliate of New England Retail Properties Inc. Holyoke-based PeoplesBank provided the financing.

The new store is slated to open September 2017.

Tags: New England Retail Properties Inc., Tractor Supply Co., TSC