LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Simsbury Bank To Sponsor Annual Economic Development Luncheon

April 21, 2017

Simsbury Bank will sponsor the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Economic Development Luncheon this year.

The event will be held on April 27 at the Wampanoag Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Chamber’s Director of Community Services Mark McGovern will give an economic development report, an overview of the changes in the coming year to West Hartford and provide specifics on the areas of new development.

“We thank active chamber members such as Simsbury Bank for sponsoring this informative gathering of economic leaders and residents. The chamber is a major conduit of information and action in keeping West Hartford’s economy vital and of value to all,” Barbara Lerner, executive director of the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Banking & Lending

Simsbury Bank To Sponsor Annual Economic Development Luncheon

by The Commercial Record time to read: 1 min
Commercial & Industrial Malloy Begins Process Of Possible State Worker Lay…
Banking & Lending NSB Announces Succession Plan
0