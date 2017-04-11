LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Seymour Rooming House Fetches $200K

April 11, 2017
Main Street Seymour

A 3,270 square-foot mixed-use Seymour property has sold for $200,000.

The property at 26-28 Main St. consists of a 10-unit rooming house on the second and third floors and commercial space on the first floor. The 1,600 square-foot first floor space will be renovated to be used by the owner for office space.

Kevin Weirsman and Gus Eliopoulos, commercial brokers at Colonial Properties Inc., represented the seller, 26-28 Main Street @ Seymour LLC. Jeff Wasikowski of Milford-based Wasikowski Law Firm represented the undisclosed seller.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Seymour Rooming House Fetches $200K

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
CR Daily Nationwide Mortgage Loan Performance Continues To …
0