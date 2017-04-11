Seymour Rooming House Fetches $200K

A 3,270 square-foot mixed-use Seymour property has sold for $200,000.

The property at 26-28 Main St. consists of a 10-unit rooming house on the second and third floors and commercial space on the first floor. The 1,600 square-foot first floor space will be renovated to be used by the owner for office space.

Kevin Weirsman and Gus Eliopoulos, commercial brokers at Colonial Properties Inc., represented the seller, 26-28 Main Street @ Seymour LLC. Jeff Wasikowski of Milford-based Wasikowski Law Firm represented the undisclosed seller.

Tags: Colonial Properties Inc., mixed-use property, Wasikowski Law Firm