RoadWerx Adds 29K SF To Current Milford HQ

Independent marketing and promotions agency RoadWerx has signed a long-term lease for an additional 29,000 square feet of space in Milford.

The company added space to its headquarters at 60 Research Drive. Roadwerx offers of strategic planning and management, imaginative design, custom fabrication and production services.

Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC, represented both the tenant and landlord in the transaction.

“It is great to help a business grow and remain in Connecticut,” Angel said in a statement. “Roadwerx will now occupy the entire building at 60 Research Drive plus additional space across the street.”

Tags: Angel Commercial, Roadwerx