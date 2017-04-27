RMBS Trader Sentenced To Prison For Securities Fraud

A former RMBS trader was recently sentenced to two years in prison and fined $2 million for securities fraud.

Jesse C. Litvak, of Boca Raton, Florida, was found guilty on Jan. 27 of one count of securities fraud. Litvak was a senior trader and managing director at Jefferies & Co. Inc., a New-York based global securities and investment banking firm. Jefferies also had a trading floor in Stamford, where Litvak and other members of its mortgage and asset-backed securities trading group worked.

The jury found that Litvak engaged in a scheme to defraud. As a broker-dealer, Litvak knew the selling and asking prices of the parties, and exploited this information by misrepresenting to his PPIP fund victim the price Jefferies paid for a RMBS bond in order to increase Jefferies’ profit on the trade.

He has been released on bond since his arrest on Jan. 28, 2013.

On March 7, 2014, Litvak was convicted after trial of 10 counts of securities fraud, one count of TARP fraud and three counts of making false statements to the government. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and a fine of $1.7 million. Litvak appealed his conviction and, on Dec. 8, 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reversed the judgment of conviction as to the TARP fraud and making false statement charges, and remanded the matter for a new trial on the securities fraud charges.

The investigation of the matter revealed that members of Jefferies’ management in the fixed income division became aware that Jefferies employees were making misrepresentations to customers and did nothing to stop it. Jefferies paid a total penalty of $25 million as part of a non-prosecution agreement with the government. The penalty included up to $11 million in restitution to victims and up to a $4,200,402 penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Jefferies also addressed deficiencies in the compliance and ethics practices and policies of its mortgage and asset-backed securities trading group. These measures included Jefferies’ agreement to retain an independent compliance consultant to conduct a review of Jefferies’ policies and procedures for detecting and preventing fraud in connection with the purchase or sale of RMBS.

Tags: Jeffries & Co., RMBS, scheme to defraud