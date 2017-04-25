Renewable Energy Provider Slated To Build Solar Power System In Middletown

Greenskies Renewable Energy has signed a contract with the city of Middletown to build a 217-kilowatt solar photovoltaic (PV) system on a parcel of city property adjacent to the Higby/Bacon Water Treatment Plant.

The ground-mounted solar system will consist of 714 solar photovoltaic panels and seven inverters, electronic devices that convert electrical power from direct current to alternating current.

The system is expected to save the city about $14,000 per year in annual electrical costs, according to a statement from Middletown Energy Coordinator Michael Harris. It will displace about 272,000 kilowatt-hours of utility-generated electricity with clean, renewable energy, avoiding some 531 pounds of carbon dioxide, 109 pounds of nitrogen oxide and 27 pounds of sulfuric oxide emissions annually, based on Connecticut’s current mix of electricity generation, Harris said.

Greenskies and the city have entered a 20-year power purchase agreement under which Greenskies will design, engineer, construct, maintain and own the new solar array. The company will then sell the power produced at the site back to the city at a fixed and significantly discounted rate for the length of the agreement.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin this spring. The system is expected to be operational by the end of the summer.

Tags: Greenskies Renewable Energy, Middletown, solar power