The Proto Group Brokers Two Woodbridge Sales Totaling $1.18M

The Proto Group announced two recently sales in Woodbridge.

West Rock 19 Lunar LLC has sold 19 Lunar Drive to an international investor for $685,000. The 9,120 square-foot building is fully leased to Yale New Haven Hospital as office space. The buyer was represented by Cynthia Liu of Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio and the seller was represented by The Proto Group LLC.

Rockview Assoc. LLC also sold 11 Lunar Drive, a 10,125 square-foot office/flex building on 1 acre of land for $495,000. The buyer was represented by Liu and the seller by The Proto Group.

